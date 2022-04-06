Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 369 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $15,066.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $16,829.40.

Agilysys stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agilysys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

