Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.
Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)
