Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.