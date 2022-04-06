Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Patrick Martell Sells 6,907 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 609 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Informa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 580.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 546.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.51) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.49).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

