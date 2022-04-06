Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 57,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 508,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

