Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $301.67

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 301.67 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 301.67 ($3.96), with a volume of 309609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.74).

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.79.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

