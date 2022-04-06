Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Incyte worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.