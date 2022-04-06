Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.76 and last traded at $62.08. 786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Specifically, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,761 shares of company stock worth $4,278,970 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

