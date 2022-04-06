Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.90. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 14,377 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$528.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

