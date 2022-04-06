Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.40. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

