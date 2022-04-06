iMe Lab Reaches One Day Volume of $945,196.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.56 million and $945,196.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.05 or 0.07376587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,364.67 or 1.00099256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054316 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

