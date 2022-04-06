IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 63,819 shares valued at $117,083. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in IMARA by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IMARA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

