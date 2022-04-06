Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average of $227.01. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

