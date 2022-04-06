Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

