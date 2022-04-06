Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,873 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

