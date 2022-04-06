Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

BERY opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

