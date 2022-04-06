Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

