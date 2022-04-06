Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 730,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Owens Corning by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

