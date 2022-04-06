Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 413.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.