Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,184 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

