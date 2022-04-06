Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,858 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $239.15 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

