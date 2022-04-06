Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

