Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
