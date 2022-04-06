IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

