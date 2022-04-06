Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.38. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 16,198 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 27.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

