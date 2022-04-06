Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

