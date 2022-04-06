I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $668,100.73

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $668,100.73 and $343.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00268955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.27 or 0.00667734 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,502,349 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.