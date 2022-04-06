Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HYZN. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

