Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.