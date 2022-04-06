Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

