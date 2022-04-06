Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.17

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 68034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

