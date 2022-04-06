Huobi BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $43,912.39 or 1.00184932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $1.69 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.47 or 0.07324607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.66 or 1.00253995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00052512 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

