H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.45. 21,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,458,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

