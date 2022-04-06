Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

