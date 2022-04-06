Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

