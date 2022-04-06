Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several brokerages have commented on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,988. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.