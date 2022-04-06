Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.