Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

