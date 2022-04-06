Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 6,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.06. 1,636,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,319. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

