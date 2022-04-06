Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.13) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

