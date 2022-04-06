Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 130 ($1.70). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.40 ($2.33).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 133.90 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.23. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £688.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.