HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.59

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 1611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,977. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

