Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HIPO stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96. Hippo has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $21,252,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $15,581,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

