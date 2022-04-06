High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

