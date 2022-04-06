Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $5,249,000.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.33 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

