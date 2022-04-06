Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.