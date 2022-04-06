Henry Schuck Sells 188,120 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of ZI traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

