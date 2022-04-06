Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 415,160 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

