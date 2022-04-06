HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €81.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €46.18 ($50.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($107.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.44.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

