Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00199773 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00402721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

