HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,509,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after buying an additional 114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 9.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,535,000 after buying an additional 130,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

