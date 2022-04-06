Head-To-Head Survey: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.58%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 1.76 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Summary

Alight beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

