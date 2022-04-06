Head to Head Review: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Thryv has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% National CineMedia -42.50% N/A -7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thryv and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 127.73%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Thryv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.89 $101.58 million $2.81 10.31 National CineMedia $114.60 million 1.76 -$48.70 million ($0.61) -4.05

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats National CineMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

